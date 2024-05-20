Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare shown off with a first image

Dansk
The first image from the film Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare has just been released, showing a dark and decidedly more terrifying version of Peter Pan, this time played by Martin Portlock. Produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and directed by Scott Chambers, the film is about Wendy Darling trying to save her brother from an evil Peter Pan, and is part of the larger Poohniverse universe along with sinister versions of Bambi, Pinochio, Pooh and several others.
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is scheduled to premiere for Halloween 2024.
Is this something you would like to go and see?