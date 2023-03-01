Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy trailer confirms April 28 premiere on Disney+

The live-action reimagining of the beloved animated film and book has finally been shown off.

We've seen adaptations of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Dumbo and so many other beloved animated movies from Disney through the years, and more are coming. The next one won't be getting the biggest spotlights though.

Disney has now given us the first trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy and it reveals that the live-action reimagining of 1953's Peter Pan will arrive on Disney+ on April 28. We're also treated to our first look at Alexander Molony's Peter, Ever Anderson's Wendy, Jude Law's Captain Hook, and Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell in both some familiar and quite a few new moments.

Peter Pan & Wendy

