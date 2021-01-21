Peter Moore is back in the video game industry

You're watching Advertisements

Do you remember Peter Moore? He started off as boss for Sega of America during the Dreamcast days, followed it by being Xbox boss when Xbox 360 launched and then moved to EA to become their sports chief. After that, he left video games and became CEO of Liverpool FC for three years. Well, guess what... Now he's video games again.

Moore tweeted yesterday that he is joining Unity, makers of the game engine with the same name as boss for the Sports & Live Entertainment division:

"I'm delighted to announce that I've joined the incredibly-talented team at @unity3d

as SVP and GM of Sports & Live Entertainment. Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come..."

Moore will once again work with John Riccitiello, who was his boss at EA and is now head honcho for Unity. Moore's job will be to sell the Unity engine to sports, like broadcasts when making graphics and so on. Something Unity of course is more than capable of doing.

We're just glad Moore is back in video games again, as he has more insight and experience than most people.