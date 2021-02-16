Peter Molyneux's studio 22 Cans has been forced to let go of a number of staff

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported that 22 Cans, an indie studio founded by Fable creator Peter Molyneux, has been forced to layoff a number of its staff. No one specific reason has been pinpointed for this decision, but it has been revealed that development will still continue.

The studio was founded in 2012 and has released four games as of present. The most recent of its releases was The Trail: Frontier Challenge, an exploration game that was launch back in 2017. Legacy is the team's next project and it looks to be their most ambitious to date. The game is inspired by business sim, The Entrepreneur, Molyneux's first game which launched back in 1984.

A spokesperson for the company said to gamesindustry.biz: "Unfortunately, due to a number of factors including projects reaching a certain stage in their development, we can confirm that a number of roles at 22cans have been made redundant. Development at the studio is continuing, however."