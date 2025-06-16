Peter Molyneux says he's in the "polishing phase" for new game Masters of Albion

HQ

Last year, industry legend Peter Molyneux took to the stage at Gamescom to announce his latest project. Returning to the world of Albion and god games, Molyneux showcased Masters of Albion, which looked to be just as detailed and zany as you'd expect from Molyneux and the other veterans at 22cans.

Speaking to Gamereactor at the Nordic Game Festival, we asked Molyneux how far along Masters of Albion is, to which he said he's been working on the game for five years, and now the team is in the polishing phase.

"Now what we're doing is we're just going through, we've got all the core mechanics of the game there and set and we're really polishing at the moment and that is an incredibly important phase," he said. "Especially in today's world because you know every game, every experience needs to be just the most polished thing ever received. So I mean I play the game every single day and I think it's looking stunning but you know the world will judge for themselves I'm sure."

Molyneux also spoke about getting the band back together from Fable and Black and White to work on this new game. "So we brought a lot of people that were on Fable and on Black and White and on Dungeon Keeper back to work together and that is amazing. It's amazing to see us, you know we're all getting old now but it's amazing to feel the same amount of passion we felt back then."

Check out our full talk with Peter Molyneux below, where he also goes into detail about how he thinks modern gaming can turn the ship around: