Peter Molyneux regrets all the times he's hyped up games

Peter Molyneux is one of gaming's biggest names, delivering us the acclaimed RPG series Fable, and working on classics such as Dungeon Keeper, Populous, and more. He's also known to get extremely passionate about the games he's making, which has led to some critiques down the line.

On the My Perfect Console podcast, Molyneux wanted to clear up how he felt about overhyping his previous games. He's remorseful for what he said, and wishes he could've handled it differently. "What I should have said in every interview was 'Look, everything I say, take it with a pinch of salt'," he said. "It was atrocious and I have an enormous amount of regret for it."

"I was thinking that I was designing the game as I was talking to the press. In today's world, that's total insanity."

However, he still believes that there was a time and place for hyping up games, especially back when developers weren't nearly as transparent as they are now. "As any unfinished project goes, quite often things change in that development process and I think people mistook that as being promises of features in the game. Really, the ability to talk openly and honestly about the design process just wasn't what it was."

