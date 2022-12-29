Peter Molyneux on the state of the industry today: "Europe should be the home of video games".

HQ

During his time at Gamelab Tenerife, Peter Molyneux reflected on his work and his hopes for the new Fable, and also on the role of the NFT in the future of the industry. But above all, Molyneux went to Tenerife to work with companies, studios and members of the industry to develop a common strategy to compete on a global level, putting European video games in value.

HQ

He did so in front of the journalists in attendance, including Gamereactor, stressing that the origin of video games is in Europe, and that Europe "should be the home of video games":

"The first thing is we are talking about the problems, about funding development studios with talent. How to bring talent to people? How to get kids to want to work into the game's industry? how to get kids to realize it's not just playing games the whole time? (...) For me, I think the biggest problem is Europe should be the home of games. I'm worried that maybe is not so much the home of games. It's more in America, more in China, more in Japan. And on these days we have to come together and make it the home of games."

And he went even further, talking about the strengths that need to be enhanced regarding the way we work and the talent in our borders:

"They (Europe) have to take much more risks in terms of game design. (...) If they got an idea, the must exploit that idea and make sure than that idea is still held by Europe."

Finally, Molyneux suggested that there should be a little more pride when a game is released (be it Spanish, British, Portuguese or any other country of origin) and "celebrate the origin of a game more".