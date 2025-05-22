Peter Molyneux on Masters of Albion: "It really feels that magic is back"

HQ

After the whole debacle that was the closure of Lionhead and the development of Godus, Peter Molyneux's name has had a bit of a sour taste attached to it in the video game space, despite the fact that he is also attributed as being the creator of Fable, amid other projects.

At the moment, Molyneux is heading up the developer 22cans, where he and a bunch of old colleagues are making a project that is called Masters of Albion. Regardless of what the name suggests, this isn't a Fable spinoff of some kind, it's a completely new project, and while we have heard sparing details about the game, including as part of a former Gamereactor exclusive, Molyneux has recently appeared at Nordic Game 2025 to chat with GamesIndustry.biz about the title.

When asked about the game, Molyneux painted a very striking picture. "I've got to say this, but it's going to get me in trouble: every atom of my being believes we're making a great game."

He continued, "There is a magic that we used to have, when we created Dungeon Keeper and Black and White and Fable, and that magic was completely intangible. It's not something you can produce.

"But it really feels that magic is back. And I'm not saying that to you to hype the game - I'm only saying so you get a perspective of how I'm feeling about the game.

"It should be impossible to make this game. It's all about player freedom, it's all about asking ourselves what a god game is, what it should be, and what it should stand for. But: it's f*cking working. It's coming together."

Molyneux also went on a little further to note that Masters of Albion "feels fresh, and different, and new, and it feels, above all, insanely brave," and that even when playtesters get their hands on the game, they compare it to the very same series that it shares a connected name with.

"We've just done some user tests - I shouldn't say any of this stuff - using a company over in America. And the first thing that came back is, 'oh my god, I'm playing Fable.' That was such a wonderful moment for me."

Some do also suggest that it more closely resembles Black & White, but regardless of what it shares similarities with, Molyneux sounds off with "it is a blend, but that blend, just like that soup analogy, is something new, fresh and different."

Are you excited to see more of Masters of Albion?