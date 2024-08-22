Peter Molyneux: "I'm fascinated to see what Playground does with Fable"

HQ

To this day, gamers remember with dismay the launch of the very first Fable, where creator Peter Molyneux promised a role-playing world that lived in unprecedented ways. He continued to hype it unabashedly throughout parts two and three and became something of a standing joke.

Fortunately, the Fable games were really good even without Molyneux's wild promises, and soon it's time for a reboot of the beloved series. And one person who is very curious about this is Molyneux, who has long since left Microsoft and the series behind. What does he think of the upcoming adventure? Well, to IGN he says:

"I'm fascinated to see what Playground does with Fable. I'm absolutely delighted that the franchise is continuing to grow. I mean, that makes me so proud, to be involved with the brilliant people that made Fable and we made something that was worthy for someone as brilliant as Playground to make it. I hope they make it their Fable. I hope they keep the humor, the trailers that I've seen so far look stunning. But I'm curious about the gameplay and I'm curious about what their Fable looks like and plays like and feels like, as opposed to what Lionhead would look like and feel like. What an incredibly diplomatic answer that was!"

Are you as hyped about the upcoming Fable as Molyneux is?