Peter Molyneux cried and "felt incredibly emotional" when he saw the Fable trailer

Although Peter Molyneux was known during his heyday as a chatterbox who often promised more than he could actually deliver, there is no doubt that he had visions and offered something very unique with his Fable series (even if far from everything promised was delivered here either). But after the flop of the Kinect game Fable: The Journey in 2012, the series has been put on hold, except for a minor digital card game in 2017.

This year, however, it's time for a comeback, now with Playground as the developer and Peter Molyneux not involved. But he still feels strongly about the series, and in an interview with IGN, he talks about his reaction when he saw his creation make a comeback:

"When I was watching the Fable trailer, I just felt myself tearing up. I know that I could probably be slaughtered for saying that, but I am someone who cries frequently, and I felt incredibly emotional, and the reason I felt emotional was: Fuck me. This thing that we created, it's going to live, it's going to carry on.

This world, which we loved creating so much, and other people loved, has a life."

Although he seems thoroughly impressed and delighted with the new Fable, he does have one small complaint, which is that he thinks the world looks a little too polished and has an "antiseptic feel." Old England was more rustic and dirty, he says:

"I never thought of Fable as being clean and all the angles being sharp and defined. It's more chaotic. It's more what Old England probably used to be, which was not straight lines, the place, it's more crinkling."

We still don't know when we (and Peter Molyneux) will get to start playing the new Fable, but it is coming in the second half of 2026 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and will be included with Game Pass. There are also rumors of a Switch 2 version, but nothing has been confirmed yet.