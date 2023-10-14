Peter Molyneux confirms that his "secret game" on 22cans takes place in the world of Albion

We all know the tremendous ambition (and some famous slips) of Peter Molyneux, but the creative veteran of the Fable, Godus and Black & White series continues with his mysterious project that he revealed exclusively to Gamereactor during the last Gamelab Barcelona, and which now, several months later, he has dared to talk about in public. We leave you the interview below.

At the time Molyneux literally "bit his tongue" to keep the project under wraps, but now he has announced on Twitter / X that he has opened a development blog in which he will be unveiling the development, and in which he says that the "secret project" will be set in the world of Albion, which was also the setting for his Fable trilogy.

We don't know if this Albion will be the same one that Microsoft is working on in its reboot of the series (and currently owns the rights to), but it will certainly be an interesting crossover of intellectual properties, as it will also take some mechanics inspired by the old Fable games, as well as a new mechanic "never before seen in a game".

Hopefully the presentation of this dev diary means we'll soon know the name and get a first look with a trailer.