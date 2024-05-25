Peter Jackson thought The Hobbit star was broke when he saw his sword up for sale

Peter Jackson once pulled Richard Armitage - the actor who played Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit movies - aside to ask if he was broke and in need of money. Jackson had spotted that Armitage's sword Orcrist was up for sale on the internet.

Armitage explained the whole ordeal to Total Film (via GamesRadar). "I just did not expect to be gifted the original sword from the shoot," he said, explaining why he holds Orcrist so dear. "Actually, I had it in a lock-up and it got stolen, and someone was trying to sell it."

"Peter [Jackson] pulled me aside and said, 'Are you hard up for money?' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'Your sword's for sale online.' So I had to go through this whole thing of getting the police involved, but we got the sword back. Now it's on a shelf in a very prominent place."

Good to know that it ended up back where it belonged, but it's interesting that Jackson discovered the sword was up for sale. We're sure Thorin's ancestors wouldn't be too happy seeing his sword stolen in a lock-up, but like any good dwarf, Armitage didn't stop until he reclaimed what was his.