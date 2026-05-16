Peter Jackson reportedly wants to adapt The Silmarillion

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It seems Peter Jackson isn't quite done with Middle-earth yet, as reports now suggest that the legendary filmmaker is eager to tackle The Silmarillion, also known as the somewhat infamous Tolkien "bible". A book that many consider close to unfilmable.

The Silmarillion is considerably darker and more dense than Tolkien's other worlds, not to mention more mythological, and revolves around Middle Earth and its ancient history.

Rumors of an adaptation have been swirling for a long time, but the problem has always been the rights. The Tolkien family has been restrictive when it comes to The Silmarillion, which in turn has only fueled interest among fans and creators. But perhaps they feel that Jackson is one of the few who can actually do the book justice on the big screen.

Would you like to see a film adaptation of The Silmarillion directed by Jackson?