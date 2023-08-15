Peter Jackson praises new A24 horror movie Talk to Me

HQ

He may be best known for the film adaptation of the Lord of the Rings books, but Peter Jackson has dipped his toes into all sorts of other genres too, creating far more than just the fantastical adventures that put him on the map. The tacky low-budget classics Braindead and Bad Taste are what once launched his career, and even now in his later years, Jackson enjoys movies that give him the chills, and now he's raving about the new A24 horror Talk to Me, one of the summer's biggest blockbusters.

In an interview with Newshub he praises Michael and Danny Philippou's film, saying:

"Talk To Me isn't just good - it's very very good. The best, most intense, horror movie I've enjoyed in years,"

But he is not alone in praising the film, and after its debut at Sundance, talk of a sequel has already hit the airwaves. Great fun for the two creators.

Have you seen Talk to Me and what did you think of the movie?