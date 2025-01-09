Peter Jackson names his favourite Lord of the Rings film

HQ

Peter Jackson recently revealed his favourite film in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it may surprise some fans. In a recent conversation with Letterboxd, Jackson named The Two Towers as his top choice, though he admitted his preference could change on a rewatch.

Although The Two Towers is undoubtedly a strong film in the saga, many fans might argue that either The Fellowship of the Ring or The Return of the King should take the crown. In fact, if we look at its IMDb ranking, we'll see that it's the lowest of the three, with The Fellowship of the Ring at 8.9, The Two Towers at 8.8, and The Return of the King at 9.0.

Of course, personal preference varies, and there's no wrong answer here. In the end, all three films form a magnificent whole that has left a lasting legacy. What do you think—do you agree with Jackson's pick, or do you have your own favourite?