Peter Griffin is going on Hot Ones

Hot Ones has had some of the biggest celebrities trying spicy wings, and now it's branching out to cartoon characters as well. Peter Griffin will star in today's episode of the hit internet show, as confirmed b the First We Feast official social media pages.

Griffin is coming on Hot Ones to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Family Guy. Throughout the show's storied history, it has remained popular, and even this year we've seen Family Guy break into new media via a Fortnite collaboration.

As Peter Griffin isn't real (unfortunately), we're not sure how the upcoming episode of Hot Ones is going to work, but it'll be a sight to behold. It airs today at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST.

