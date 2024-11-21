Peter Dinklage brings Poirot to life in this new adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic mystery

HQ

In a fresh interpretation of Agatha Christie's debut mystery novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, Peter Dinklage takes on the iconic role of detective Hercule Poirot. This audio adaptation, released globally just a few days ago, is a major collaboration between Audible and Agatha Christie Limited.

Dinklage brings a unique and captivating approach to Poirot, the Belgian detective whose sharp mind has fascinated readers for decades. He is joined by Himesh Patel (famous for Yesterday), who plays Captain Hastings, Poirot's trusted companion, as well as a talented ensemble cast including Harriet Walter (known for Succession) as Emily Inglethorp, Jessica Gunning (from Baby Reindeer) as Evie Howard, and Rob Delaney (from Catastrophe) as Alfred Inglethorp.

Set in the aftermath of World War I, The Mysterious Affair at Styles follows Captain Hastings as he recuperates at Styles Court, only to find himself embroiled in the investigation of Emily Inglethorp's murder. With the family under suspicion, Hastings calls upon Poirot's brilliant mind to solve the case.

This new adaptation features cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound, an original score by actor and musician Johnny Flynn, and expert sound design by John Wakefield. Directed by Alice Lowe (known for Prevenge), the production offers a dynamic and immersive listening experience that blends classic storytelling with modern audio technology.

You can now listen to the new adaptation of Agatha Christie's first novel on Audible.