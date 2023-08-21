Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
She Came to Me

Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei star in She Came to Me

A composer collides with a tugboat captain in this rom-com.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've been looking for a film to head to the cinemas and watch, and aren't interested in the usual slate of superhero films and franchised efforts, then the upcoming rom-com starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei might be up your street.

Known as She Came to Me, the film stars Dinklage as a composer who is struggling with completing an opera he is writing until he meets a tugboat captain (Tomei) who inspires him and then believes she is the composer's muse and falls for him, leaving him in turbulent waters, if you will. All the while, Hathaway portrays a conflicted physiatrist, who is also the wife of Dinklage's composer.

Needless to say, if you like subtle rom-coms, this might be one to look out for when it debuts in cinemas on September 29, 2023. Check out the trailer below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content