Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei star in She Came to Me

If you've been looking for a film to head to the cinemas and watch, and aren't interested in the usual slate of superhero films and franchised efforts, then the upcoming rom-com starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei might be up your street.

Known as She Came to Me, the film stars Dinklage as a composer who is struggling with completing an opera he is writing until he meets a tugboat captain (Tomei) who inspires him and then believes she is the composer's muse and falls for him, leaving him in turbulent waters, if you will. All the while, Hathaway portrays a conflicted physiatrist, who is also the wife of Dinklage's composer.

Needless to say, if you like subtle rom-coms, this might be one to look out for when it debuts in cinemas on September 29, 2023. Check out the trailer below.