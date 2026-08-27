Peter Cullen dies at the age of 85: he was Optimus Prime and so much more

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Peter Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers, has died at the age of 85. Cullen "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide", his family said in a statement.

The family also asked fans to "honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle'."

Cullen's most famous voice role was that of Optimus Prime in the original 1980s Transformers animated series, a role he reprised for every live action Transformers film until Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023, as well as many video games.

Other famous characters include Eeyore in the Winnie the Pooh franchise, Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, KARR in Knight Rider and even the voice of the titular Predator in the 1987 film and the roars of King Kong in the 1976 film, a role he went uncredited for. Most recently, he voiced Thaedus in Invincible.