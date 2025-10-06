Pete Hegseth helps set world record at Navy football game days after "fat generals" speech

HQ

Just a few days ago, Pete Hegseth delivered a forceful message to senior military leaders, slaming "fat generals" and telling all of them to "prepare for war." Now, he energized the crowd at Navy's recent football victory over Air Force, spearheading a record-breaking pushup event that drew participation from cadets, officers, and fans alike. The impressive display shattered the previous Guinness World Record for simultaneous pushups, surpassing the milestone set by the Air Force Academy two years earlier. Social media quickly highlighted the record attempt as a standout moment of the weekend. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!