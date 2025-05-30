Pete Davidson deals with terrifying pensioners in The Home

Pete Davidson is typically known for his comedic prowess, and more often than not, we don't attribute the actor to the horror genre. But perhaps we should...

This July, Davidson will be headlining a film called The Home, where he plays a mid-twenties rebel who after being caught red-handed, has been assigned to complete community service at a retirement home. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, upon arriving, Davidson's character is given two instructions; keep the home tidy and clean, and also to never go up to the fourth floor... The reason for the latter point is that the residents of that floor are described as needing "special care", and this seems to be because something, or someone, has effectively turned them into twisted monsters.

The Home seems to be looking to explore more than just Davidson versus some pensioners, as the trailer for the horror film suggests that there is more at play, including strange cult-like moments and plenty of body horror too. Needless to say, this film does not seem to be for the faint-of-heart.

The Home is coming to cinemas on July 25, with the flick directed by The Purge's James Demonaco and written by Demonaco and Adam Cantor. You can see the trailer below, as well as the official synopsis.

"In this horror thriller from the creator of The Purge, a rebellious twentysomething is sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home. The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require "special care." As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents' lives and his own in grave danger."