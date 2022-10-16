Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh confirmed for next Transformers movie

HQ

It's been four years since we got a new Transformers movie (Bumblebee), but in June next year, it's time for the seventh instalment Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This one takes place in the mid-90s and the Autobots and Decepticons are still fighting, and this time the new factions, Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons, join the fun.

We already knew that Peter Cullen would be back as Optimus Prime again (a role he has played flawlessly since the cartoon in the 80s), and this time he is getting company from Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh. This was revealed by the director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), who says that Yeoh will play a Maximal known as Airazor, while Davidson plays the classic Autobot called Mirage.

As Bumblebee was pretty good and this is a sequel to Bumblebee, are you looking forward to this one?

