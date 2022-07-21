PETA praises Stray in cute video

HQ

One of the best aspects of Stray is how it nails the experience of being a cat. Even People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who usually complains about Mario's Tanooki suit, Far Cy 6's cockfights and so much more in video games, agree.

PETA has published a new video where it shows and praises five realistic details in Stray and includes the following statement with it:

"For a game about a homeless cat roaming a robot-filled cyber-punk world, Stray gets top marks from PETA for its accuracy."

True that. What do you think about the game and its attention to detail?