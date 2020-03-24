Peta dissaproves of Animal Crossing's core gameplay

While coronavirus and the effects of it are hitting humanity hard, the planet is in recovery from years and years of heavy pollution. The air is lighter, the water is clearer and animals are seemingly thriving as people stay at home. Now, there are plenty of points to be made in favour of animal lovers and environmentalists here, but instead of focusing on a planet's speedy recovery, Peta has turned its sights onto Nintendo's Animal Crossing series, specifically the latest game in the charming franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has plenty of content and players can opt for a ton of various activities, but some of the early activities in the game that helps players proceed with building their islands are fishing and bug-catching. Peta is not a fan of this, as stated on the organisation's official website, where a "vegan guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has been published. In the guide, Peta clarifies various ways in which the game is aiding the abuse of animals.

Most people around the globe, including us here at Gamereactor, don't condone animal cruelty, and this begs the question of what exactly that entails. What do you think about this guide and do you think that what would count as animal abuse in the real world should be seen as equally abusive in the world of video games?