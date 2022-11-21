Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

PETA criticises animal cruelty in God of War: Ragnarök

And is asking for a PETA Mode for those who don't want to hurt the digital creatures.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

You have to stop killing the digital animals! So says PETA, which is calling on Sony Santa Monica to add a game mode to God of War: Ragnarök so that animal lovers can enjoy the masterful adventure. Because as many people know, Kratos takes on a lot of animals during the course of the game, and while the majority of these are mythological creatures, the animal rights organisation wants to see an end to it.

This is far from the first time PETA has criticised a game, with Mario and his raccoon suit, as well as Animal Crossing, and Far Cry being in their sights in the past.

Do you think it should be possible to play God of War without harming a single animal, or do you not care?

God of War: Ragnarök

Thanks, The Gamer.

Related texts

0
God of War: RagnarökScore

God of War: Ragnarök
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Santa Monica Studios' follow-up to the 2018 soft reboot is almost here, but does it stack up to its excellent predecessor? Simply put... yes.



Loading next content