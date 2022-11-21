PETA criticises animal cruelty in God of War: Ragnarök

HQ

You have to stop killing the digital animals! So says PETA, which is calling on Sony Santa Monica to add a game mode to God of War: Ragnarök so that animal lovers can enjoy the masterful adventure. Because as many people know, Kratos takes on a lot of animals during the course of the game, and while the majority of these are mythological creatures, the animal rights organisation wants to see an end to it.

This is far from the first time PETA has criticised a game, with Mario and his raccoon suit, as well as Animal Crossing, and Far Cry being in their sights in the past.

Do you think it should be possible to play God of War without harming a single animal, or do you not care?

Thanks, The Gamer.