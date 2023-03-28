Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

PETA condemns Rings of Power production after horse dies

"It seems that living underground with the orcs is par for the course for the producers of The Rings of Power."

The filming of the second season of Rings of Power has suffered a casualty: a horse. The four-legged creature apparently died of heart failure during a training session, according to Variety, which writes that Amazon Studios confirmed the incident on Saturday. As expected, animal rights organization PETA has also condemned the incident, with PETA's vice president Lisa Lange saying that computer-animated horses could have been used instead:

"It seems that living underground with the orcs is par for the course for the producers of 'The Rings of Power,' because they have the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs and other humane methods that wouldn't run vulnerable horses to death on set. PETA is calling on the show's creators — and all other producers — to take on a new quest without using any real horses. If they can't avoid exploiting animals for their art, they should find a new medium, because no one wants to see a spinoff for TV with torment as the theme."

Should animals be digitized in films and series to avoid unfortunate and cruel deaths, or would this lead to a lesser result?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

