PETA challenges Cow's nose-ring in Mario Kart World in open letter to Nintendo

The animal rights organisation PETA has clashed with Nintendo several times. For example, they didn't like the museum in the latest Animal Crossing game, and they produced a guide for vegans for that very same game. Now they've set their sights on Mario Kart World, and more specifically the character Cow, which as portrayed in the game, has a nose-ring. Nose-rings are generally used to control the animals.

In an open letter to president Shuntaro Furukawa the organisation says this:

"The brass ring in Cow's nose glosses over real-world violence and cruelty to animals. That's why we're asking you to give this beloved bovine a small but meaningful upgrade: Remove the nose ring and let Cow race freely — without any painful reminders of the industries that treat animals like profit-making machines."

The organisation has, as stated, complained to Nintendo on numerous occasions, mainly because their games attracts a much wider audience, including children.

Nintendo has yet to respond, and will likely not do so.