Pet Sematary gets a prequel, "Bloodlines" to premiere in October

Just as the now-classic Stephen King film adaptation "Pet Sematary" from the late 80s got a sequel in "Pet Sematary II" a few years later, now it's the turn of the remake. "Pet Sematary" from 2019 with John Lithgrow in one of the roles for a sequel, or yes, a prequel. "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" will be the name and Paramount has just shown a collection of pictures from the filming where we can see both David Duchovny and Pam Grier in the roles.

Set in 1960s America, the film follows a young Jud Crandall as he uncovers a series of nasty secrets in his hometown of Ludlow. "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" will premiere on Paramount+ on 6 October, just in time for Halloween. Here is the plot summary:

"In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."