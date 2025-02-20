Dmitry Peskov acknowledges talks on new Russia-United States prisoner swap

HQ

The Kremlin has confirmed that discussions about a potential prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States are ongoing, following recent diplomatic talks in Riyadh aimed at improving relations between the two nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by reporters about a new exchange (via Reuters), indicated that the meeting contributed to a broader effort to normalize ties, creating momentum for possible negotiations on detainees.

Moscow recently released an American, Kalob Byers, just days before the diplomatic meeting, while earlier this month, Marc Fogel, a schoolteacher sentenced to 14 years for drug smuggling, was freed in a swap for Russian cybercriminal Alexander Vinnik.

This follows a more extensive exchange last August involving multiple countries. Discussions are still at an early stage, but both sides seem interested in continuing negotiations. For now, it remains to be seen whether another swap will take place.