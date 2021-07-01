PES business development director becomes the CEO of a football club

One of the main names behind eFootball PES, until now. Jonas Lygaard, PES Business Development Director, is leaving Konami and moving to the Danish Super League as the new CEO of SønderjyskE Fodbold.

Lygaard, who worked at EA from 2011 to 2015 before making the jump to Konami, will now "define and execute the strategic vision of dynamic growth and long-term club development of SønderjyskE". Movement reminiscent of that of Peter Moore, who left his role as head of Electronic Arts' competitive division to lead Liverpool in 2017.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join SønderjyskE Fodbold as CEO", Lygaard explains, "from my initial dialogues, I felt strongly aligned with the project started by the Platek Family more than a year ago."

"I look forward to spending time with the fans, sponsors and local community, who will all play an integral role in our future development and the success of the club. I also look forward to fostering a cross-club collaboration with the family's other clubs, Spezia Calcio in Italy, and Casa Pia in Portugal."

Meanwhile, the Japanese company hasn't mentioned any possible candidates to replace Jonas Lygaard ahead the release of eFootball PES 2022, which recently launched its open beta. Gamereactor has reached out to Konami about it, pending further information.