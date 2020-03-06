PES 25th anniversary plans revealed, Data Pack 5.0 out now

July 21 marks the 25th anniversary of Konami's first foray into the world of digital football with J.League Jikkyou Winning Eleven for PSX, and the publisher is looking to mark this milestone anniversary with a new series of legendary players linked to iconic moments joining eFootball PES 2020.

The first name on the teamsheet is handball specialist Maradona, with his stats and player pic taken from the 1983 Spanish Cup Final when he played for FC Barcelona. However, he's not the only player in the starting eleven. Here are the rest of the Iconic Moment Series Legends that are available via in-game campaigns today:

Oliver Kahn (FC Bayern) - Iconic Match: 09/02/2002

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (FC Bayern) - Iconic Match: 13/06/1981

Giovane Élber (FC Bayern) - Iconic Match: 17/05/2003

Carles Puyol (FC Barcelona) - Iconic Match: 17/05/2006

Xavi (FC Barcelona) - Iconic Match: 27/05/2009

Andres Iniesta (FC Barcelona) - Iconic Match: 06/05/2009

What's more, Data Pack 5.0 dropped yesterday, with more than 30 new and/or updated player likenesses (including Reece James, Brandon Williams, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Todd Cantwell, and Achraf Hakimi).

Elsewhere, FC Bayern's 120th Anniversary has been marked by a new anniversary kit, and there is also a number of bug fixes and tweaks. If you want the full details, head here.