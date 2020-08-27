PES 2021 partnership with AS Roma revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Konami announced today a new and exclusive partnership with AS Roma for eFootball PES 2021. As confirmed through a press release, the name, the emblem and the official kits of AS Roma will be an exclusive for the eFootball PES series, starting from the next game/update, which will be available on September 15.

Thanks to this new agreement, it will also be possible to play in the Olympic Stadium, home of the Rome-based club, which has been recreated in great detail for this year's iteration.

Konami and AS Roma also intend to work on this new partnership via several initiatives, including future involvement in eSports projects.

eFootball PES 2021 is expected on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam on September 15, although in a break from tradition, this year's entry is only an update for last year's game, rather than a completely new release.