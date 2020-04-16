PES 2020's Euro 20 expansion held back "until further notice"

The free Euro 2020 expansion for eFootball PES 2020 was due to land in just a couple of weeks, on April 30, as the digital counterpart to this summer's marquee event, Euro 2020. However, after coronavirus basically cancelled pretty much all professional sport, including UEFA's summer tournament, Konami has decided to follow suit and hold back the release of the update "until further notice."

That probably sounds worse than it actually is, with Konami confirming that the delay is a result of the ongoing pandemic, and that "the original April 30 release date for the DLC is no longer possible".

Long story short, it doesn't look like we'll have to wait for UEFA to host the next Euros before we get the expansion, with the DLC set to land as part of an "upcoming" Data Pack. What's more, Konami also plans to continue with its UEFA eEURO 2020 esports tournament, with the final set to take place online on May 23-24.