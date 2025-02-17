Peruvian indigenous leader accuses illegal miners of using children as human shields

HQ

Teófilo Kukush, president of the Wampís community in the Peruvian Amazon, has called on the government to declare a state of emergency on Monday to address the escalating issue of illegal mining.

He accuses illegal miners of using children aged 5 to 10 as human shields during law enforcement actions. Kukush claims that miners incentivize some locals with payments and place children in front of dredges during armed interventions.

This situation has resulted in multiple violent clashes, leading to at least thirty deaths over the past two years. Last July, an indigenous land rights activist was found dead, highlighting ongoing conflicts between indigenous communities and illegal miners.

Illegal mining in Peru is extensive, with official data showing a significant portion of gold production coming from small-scale miners, many of whom operate without proper permits. For now, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these serious allegations.