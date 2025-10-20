Perun Creative explains what to expect from Kromlech's Early Access arrival

Next year, fantasy and RPG fans will be able to hop into the world of Kromlech, a dark and magical land where swords and sorcery collide. This is a game that revolves around one hero who has a limited number of days to save the world, and this leads to an action-adventure experience where you have to make big choices that sculpt the land, various factions, and your hero at the same time.

As of writing, Kromlech doesn't have a firm arrival date, but we do know that it will be launching first and foremost in an Early Access state on PC in 2026. With that getting closer, recently we had the opportunity to speak with UI, UX, and level designer Milan Hrycjuk from developer Perun Creative, all to learn more about what to expect from the Early Access debut.

"Okay for the Early Access you can expect like, I would say, 30% of the map and something what we could call First Act, because you're still chasing some faction boss, and actually a lot of the gameplay systems will stay," explains Hrycjuk. "So we are just adding the content like more content to the full game, but in Early Access you can experience most of the gameplay actually."

For more on Kromlech, be sure to check out our full interview with Perun Creative below.