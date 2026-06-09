Peru election neck and neck as overseas ballots boost Fujimori

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The ongoing presidential race in Peru is now incredibly tight as the gap between the two candidates just shrunk to less than 0.1%. Leftist Roberto Sanchez remains slightly ahead conservative Keiko Fujimori, but overseas ballots have lifted the latter, according to Reuters.

As with other conservative leaders, markets have reacted positively to a potential Fujimori comeback. These include US-listed Peruvian shares, Peruvian own stocks, and the local sol currency. They reacted inversely with a selloff when Sanchez proposed to reshape the country's mining-focused economy.

The final winner won't be announced officially until perhaps next month (July), as per electoral authorities. Sanchez gained strength in rural vote, while pending overseas and reviewed ballots look more favourable to Alberto Fujimori's daughter, who already was First Lady of Peru replacing her mother and who is running for the fourth time.