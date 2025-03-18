Peru declares state of emergency amid surging violence in Lima, popular singer killed

HQ

Under the shadow of a deepening crisis, Lima's once-bustling streets now hum with unease, where the rhythmic pulse of daily life has been replaced by the heavy footsteps of soldiers patrolling neighbourhoods that once thrived with energy and colour.

On Monday, Peru's government declared a 30-day state of emergency in the capital and neighbouring Callao province, responding to a sharp rise in violent crime that has left residents on edge, their daily lives overshadowed by fear and uncertainty.

The killing of cumbia singer Paul Flores, shot dead by armed assailants while traveling on a bus early Sunday, has become a rallying point for public anger, while authorities have linked the surge in violence to organised crime groups targeting businesses.

President Dina Boluarte, who has called for harsher penalties, including the death penalty for murderers, faces mounting pressure to restore order. For now, it remains to be seen whether the military's presence will stem the tide of lawlessness gripping the city.