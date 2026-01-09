Persona's general producer provides an update on the series' "steadily progressing" future

We're expecting big things from the Persona series this year, as the long-running JRPG franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026. Atlus has been quite vocal about confirming that it has plenty in the pipeline, but it hasn't actively confirmed much as of the moment.

Now, in an update video from series general producer Kazuhisa Wada, we're told a little more about what to expect from Persona this year. The Japanese developer expresses that there are a "variety of projects" in the works that include "commemorative merchandise and special events". Lovely, but what about the games, right?

Wada then goes on to mention that "work is steadily progressing on the future of the series", with this including Persona 4 Revival. There's no direct mention of Persona 6, but Wada does state that we should look forward to "many anniversary projects" and "new announcements" all the same.

Do you think we'll hear much more about Persona 6 this year?