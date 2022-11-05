Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 5 Royal

Persona series reaches 15.5 million copies sold

The latest annual report from Sega shows how well the series is continuing to sell.

Sega Sammy has unveiled its annual report, with the year ending on the last day of March, and there are all sorts of figures on everything from Pachinko to toys. But most interesting for us are of course the gaming figures.

They show that the Persona series has sold another half a million copies since the previous year and is now up to 15.5 million. That's less than three of their other biggest series, though. Shin Megami Tensei is now up to 19 million copies sold, up 1.3 million from last year. Football Manager sold one million copies during the year and has now reached 25 million copies sold. However, all three are far behind the Total War series, which now stands at 40.4 million copies sold, up by 2.6 million.

As for the Persona series, it is the fifth instalment in the series that is the real big seller. Persona 5 (along with Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Royal, and Persona 5 Strikers) accounts for 46.6% of the series' total sales with 7.22 million copies. 77% of these sales are accounted for by people outside Japan.

Persona 5 Royal

