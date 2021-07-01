English
Persona 5 Royal

Persona Series has sold more than 15 million copies in total

1.8 million for Persona 5 Royal and 1.3 million for Persona 5 Strikers.

According to the latest financial report from developer Atlus (translated into English by gematsu), the up to date total sales of Persona Series have been revealed.

If checking separately, Persona 5 Royal has reached 1.8 million copies sold, 1.3 million for Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 4 Golden has sold more than 1 million copies. As to the total sales numbers for the Persona Series, it has surpassed the 15 million milestone.

As pointed out in the report, the sales in North America, Europe and Asia are exceptionally good and higher than expected.

How many Persona games do you own?

Persona 5 Royal

