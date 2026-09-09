Persona 6 has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

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The Nintendo Direct broadcast has come to a close and owners of the hybrid successor system now have a much clearer idea of what they can expect to play on their device in the months ahead.

Amid the flurry of news and reveals, Atlus was on-hand to share a glimpse into the future of the Persona series, with two key reveals ready for its Nintendo players.

The first revolved around Persona 4 Revival, as the remake of the iconic JRPG has now been locked in for a May 20 launch on Nintendo Switch 2. Then, building on this, we got another very brief taster of the immensely anticipated Persona 6, which has now been confirmed for a Switch 2 version, although additional details are still incredibly sparse.

With the future of Persona looking incredibly bright for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, will you be looking to play either game on the platform or will you be targeting another platform first and foremost?