Persona 5's Morgana will be coming to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

HQ

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live we were introduced to yet another guest character that will be staring in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The new guest character that will be joining fellow SEGA mascots like Sonic and Jet Set Radio's Beat is Persona 5's Morgana. A new trailer shows the character rolling around the game's stages and collecting chests instead of bananas.

Along with the character's reveal, we also got a look at the 12 mini-games featured in Banan Mania. These mini-games include fan-favorites such as Monkey Target, Monkey Golf, Monkey Bowling, Monkey Fight, and Monkey Race.

You can take a look at Morgana in action below: