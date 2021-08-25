English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Persona 5's Morgana will be coming to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

We also got a closer look at the title's 12 mini-games.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live we were introduced to yet another guest character that will be staring in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The new guest character that will be joining fellow SEGA mascots like Sonic and Jet Set Radio's Beat is Persona 5's Morgana. A new trailer shows the character rolling around the game's stages and collecting chests instead of bananas.

Along with the character's reveal, we also got a look at the 12 mini-games featured in Banan Mania. These mini-games include fan-favorites such as Monkey Target, Monkey Golf, Monkey Bowling, Monkey Fight, and Monkey Race.

You can take a look at Morgana in action below:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy