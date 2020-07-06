Persona 5's Joker gets the fancy figurine treatment

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of the various loveable characters of Atlus' Persona 5 have been given the collectable figurine treatment before but not quite like this. Prime1Studio, which is known for its gorgeous and detailed figurines, is creating a 51.6cm tall figurine replica of Persona 5's protagonist Joker, featuring two swappable portraits (heads), one masked and one unmasked and a themed base. The figurine will, however, set buyers back $699, so make sure this is something you really need before hitting "purchase".

The figurine is set to ship between October 2021 - January 2022 and you can pre-order it https://www.prime1studio.com///p5-protagonist-joker-pmp5-01.html" target="_blank">here</a>.