Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 5: The Phantom X

Persona 5 to have a new mobile spin-off called The Phantom X

A new group of Phantom Thieves of Hearts will start changing destiny from 29 March on iOS and Android, although it will only be available in China for now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Atlus has been responsible for giving us some of the best JRPGs in history under the name of the Persona series. With the masterpiece that is Persona 5: Royal and the re-release of this and the two previous instalments (Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden), the series is more booming in the West than ever. But in Asia, they're getting a new dose, with a new formula and from a new studio.

Chinese mobile games company Black Wings Game Studio is putting the finishing touches on a Persona 5 spin-off called Persona 5: The Phantom X, or P5X for short.

Not many details about the game have been released so far, as the beta launch starting 29 March is limited to the Chinese market for the time being, but the trailer below shows a new cast of original characters and a story taking shape in modern-day Tokyo. Naturally, Igor and the Velvet Room are present, so this may be the awakening of a new group of Phantom Thieves (note the detail of the girl's outfit, inspired by Chie's from Persona 4). It's unknown if this title will be coming to markets outside of Asia, but we (heartily) hope it does, to make the wait for Persona 6 a little more bearable.

Check out the Persona 5: The Phantom X trailer and some screenshots below.

Persona 5: The Phantom XPersona 5: The Phantom XPersona 5: The Phantom X

Related texts



Loading next content