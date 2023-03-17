Persona 5 to have a new mobile spin-off called The Phantom X

Atlus has been responsible for giving us some of the best JRPGs in history under the name of the Persona series. With the masterpiece that is Persona 5: Royal and the re-release of this and the two previous instalments (Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden), the series is more booming in the West than ever. But in Asia, they're getting a new dose, with a new formula and from a new studio.

Chinese mobile games company Black Wings Game Studio is putting the finishing touches on a Persona 5 spin-off called Persona 5: The Phantom X, or P5X for short.

Not many details about the game have been released so far, as the beta launch starting 29 March is limited to the Chinese market for the time being, but the trailer below shows a new cast of original characters and a story taking shape in modern-day Tokyo. Naturally, Igor and the Velvet Room are present, so this may be the awakening of a new group of Phantom Thieves (note the detail of the girl's outfit, inspired by Chie's from Persona 4). It's unknown if this title will be coming to markets outside of Asia, but we (heartily) hope it does, to make the wait for Persona 6 a little more bearable.

Check out the Persona 5: The Phantom X trailer and some screenshots below.