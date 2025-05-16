Persona 5: The Phantom X launches on the 26th of June

Persona 5: The Phantom X now has an official release date, and it's set to land next month. On the 26th of June, a new story set in the Persona 5 universe is coming to Android, iOS, and PC, letting us once again take control of a troupe of Phantom Thieves.

By day, you're a regular high-school student in Tokyo, but by night, you'll be fighting through dungeons in the series' famous turn-based combat alongside your fellow Phantom Thieves. You'll be in search of a treasure that you can snag to restore the warped heart.

Persona 5: The Phantom X continues the world of Persona 5, which has seen millions of copies sold worldwide. Still, despite the popularity of Persona 5, there are some fans hoping that perhaps soon we could see the next entry in the beloved series from Atlus.