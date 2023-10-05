Persona 5 Tactica introduces six of the Phantom Thieves

HQ

A few months ago, we got a proper look at some of the cast from the upcoming spin-off tactical RPG Persona 5 Tactica. With a planned release next month, Atlus clearly thinks it's about time we get to know more about the main characters, and they have therefore introduced a part two with the rest of the Phantom Thief crew.

Here we get to meet Ann, Futaba, Haru, Makoto, Ryuji and Yusuke while also getting to know some of their perks in the game. We really think Yusuke seems like a handy character with long range and some unexpected tricks up his sleeve, and Futaba looks like a support you really need.

Check out the full video below. Persona 5 Tactica launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on the 17th of November - and to make things even better it is also included with Game Pass starting day-1.