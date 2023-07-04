Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica introduces Joker, Morgana, and Erina

Part 1 of a Character Spotlight trailer series gives us plenty of gameplay and a deeper look at three of the heroes.

HQ

One of the biggest announcements during the Xbox Games Showcase in June (although it had leaked beforehand) was Persona 5 Tactica. As the name clearly implies, this is a Persona 5 spin-off with a more tactical approach, looking like something fans of the Fire Emblem franchise will appreciate.

During a panel at the Anime Expo, Atlus showed a new video from the game, introducing us for this games' version of Joker, Morgana, and Erina. It's a generous look with plenty of gameplay, but also cutscenes and a whole lot more.

Persona 5 Tactica launches on November 17 this year for PC, PlayStatation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass.

HQ
Persona 5 Tactica
