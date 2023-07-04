Persona 5 Tactica introduces Joker, Morgana, and Erina

HQ

One of the biggest announcements during the Xbox Games Showcase in June (although it had leaked beforehand) was Persona 5 Tactica. As the name clearly implies, this is a Persona 5 spin-off with a more tactical approach, looking like something fans of the Fire Emblem franchise will appreciate.

During a panel at the Anime Expo, Atlus showed a new video from the game, introducing us for this games' version of Joker, Morgana, and Erina. It's a generous look with plenty of gameplay, but also cutscenes and a whole lot more.

Persona 5 Tactica launches on November 17 this year for PC, PlayStatation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass.