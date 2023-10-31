Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica gets a thorough battle trailer

And it's plenty of glorious gameplay included as well, showing the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as we've never seen them before...

We're not too far away from the release of Persona 5 Tactica, a spin-off from Persona 5 where the Phantom Thieves of Hearts has to take on a new enemy in a very different way than before. This is a strategy-RPG, more in line with the Fire Emblem series, which means grid-based navigation and battles.

The latter is the focus of a new trailer from the game, which tells us a lot of our possibilities when fighting enemies. This includes both what your characters can do, but also using the environment and more to your advantage.

The video can be found below, and Persona 5 Tactica launches on November 17 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.

