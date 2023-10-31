Persona 5 Tactica gets a thorough battle trailer

HQ

We're not too far away from the release of Persona 5 Tactica, a spin-off from Persona 5 where the Phantom Thieves of Hearts has to take on a new enemy in a very different way than before. This is a strategy-RPG, more in line with the Fire Emblem series, which means grid-based navigation and battles.

The latter is the focus of a new trailer from the game, which tells us a lot of our possibilities when fighting enemies. This includes both what your characters can do, but also using the environment and more to your advantage.

The video can be found below, and Persona 5 Tactica launches on November 17 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.