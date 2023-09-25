Persona 5 Tactica file size is only 24 gigabytes

HQ

Game files sizes is an issue for many gamers this generation as SSD drives are pretty expensive and the amount of standard storage offered on consoles are ranging from 0.5 - 1 terabyte. As many games are over 150 gigabytes, it means that deleting and reinstalling titles has become a thing people frequently do.

Fortunately, it seems like the upcoming Persona 5 Tactica won't be too much of a hassle. It is now available as a pre-load for Xbox and only weights 24.09 gigabytes. Persona 5 Tactica has often been compared to the Fire Emblem franchise rather than other Persona games, and offers a much more strategic approach to the series.

It launches on November 17 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and is included with Game Pass as a day-1-title.