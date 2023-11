HQ

Roll7 gave us an early heads up when they announced Rollerdrome was coming to Xbox Series and would launch straight on to Game Pass this month, but that's not the only game we're getting on the service.

Microsoft has confirmed the rumours that the following four game are joining Game Pass the next couple of weeks:



Coral Island on Cloud and Xbox Series today



Persona 5 Tactica on Cloud, consoles and PC on the 17th of November



Dune: Spice Wars on Cloud, consoles and PC on the 28th of November - already on PC Game Pass



Rollerdrome on Cloud and Xbox Series the 28th of November



The bad news is that some beloved games will be leaving Game Pass on the 30th of November, so try to play the following games for "free" before then: